Puma onboards Mohammed Shami as its brand ambassador

Sports brand PUMA has roped in Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami as its brand ambassador. Shami joins PUMA’s roster, which consists of some of the names from the world of sports, including batting icon Virat Kohli, champion sprinter Usain Bolt, football stars Neymar Jr and Sunil Chhetri, celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom, cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol, and para-shooter Avani Lekhara.

Under this partnership, the Indian pacer will endorse PUMA’s footwear, apparel and accessories through multiple activities and campaigns throughout the year.

PUMA has created a new bowling spike with a mid-sole meant for runners, to support fast bowlers.

“Bringing Mohammed Shami into the PUMA family reinforces our dedication to the sport of cricket. We are delighted to support and welcome Shami into the PUMA family which has been home to cricket icons Virat Kohli and Harmanpreet Kaur. Shami is an outstanding fast bowler with an impressive track record across cricketing formats. His relentless courage, unwavering spirit and the finesse he brings to the game perfectly resonates with our brand values. We strongly believe that Shami’s association with PUMA will not only inspire fans and athletes but also drive our commitment to further sports culture in the country,” commented Karthik Balagopalan, managing director, PUMA India.

Commenting on the association with PUMA India, Shami said, “Just as every fast bowler in the world, I love speed and when you talk about speed, nothing beats forever faster PUMA. While I strive for excellence on the cricket field, PUMA continues to create path-breaking products that aid athletes like me to be the fastest in their game. I am delighted to be part of the PUMA family and it’s an amazing feeling to join their star-studded roster.”

Shami has been a key member of India’s pace bowling unit. He made his debut against the West Indies in 2013 at the Eden Gardens, picking up nine wickets in the match, the most by an Indian fast bowler on debut. The right-arm fast bowler has played 64 Tests and picked up 229 wickets at an average of 27.7.

He bowled four maiden overs on his One Day International debut against Pakistan in January 2013. He has scalped 171 wickets in 94 matches.