Ram Mandir, Ayodhya: President Murmu's letter to PM Modi on inauguration ceremony

In the backdrop of the recent Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, President Droupadi Murmu wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, praising the construction initiative. She acknowledged the significance of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and the 11-day 'Anushthan' undertaken by the PM, describing it as a sacred ritual and a spiritual act of sacrifice to Lord Ram.

The President addressed Prime Minister Modi in a two-page letter, stating, “As you prepare yourself to go for ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Prabhu Shri Ram’s ‘murti’ (idol) at the new temple built at his birthplace in Ayodhya, I can only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts.”

Extending heartfelt wishes, the President said that the nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand temple of Prabhu Shri Ram in Ayodhya reflects the enduring spirit of India. "We all are fortunate to witness the commencement of a new cycle in the resurgence of our nation," she said.

Murmu stated that with this magnificent temple, the universal values of Lord Ram—such as courage, compassion, and a continual focus on duty—will be brought closer to the people. "Prabhu Shri Ram signifies the best aspects of our cultural and spiritual heritage. Above all, he represents the good which is in constant battle with evil. His life and principles have influenced many episodes of our history and inspired nation builders,” she added. The President mentioned Mahatma Gandhi drew strength from Ramanama until his final breath and quoted him as saying: “Though my reason and heart long ago realised the highest attribute and name of God as truth, I recognise truth by the name of Rama. in the darkest hour of my trial, that one name has saved me and is still saving me.” She believes that Lord Ram's message of treating everyone with love and respect, without accounting for their social and cultural background was inculcated into everyone's minds.

Praising the Prime Minister for his focus on social welfare and initiatives for the underprivileged communities, the she wrote “You recently released the first instalment of various benefits to the people of vulnerable tribal communities under the PM-JANMAN initiative". She also pointed out the implementation of Meta Shabari in the Prime Minister’s address on that occasion emphasising that, it would be an honour to witness the Ram Mandir as well as the welfare of the people.

She expressed that Lord Ram embodies the goodness of our nation and humanity as a whole. “May He guide the world on the right path; may he bring peace and bliss to one and all!,” Murmu penned.

From politicians, industrialists to multiple sport’s personalities and Bollywood stars attended Ayodhya's Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony including Saina Nehwal, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad. Others who attended the event are MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, weightlifter Karnam Malleswari, footballer Kalyan Chaube and paralympic javelin thrower Devendra Jhanjadia. Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Ratan Tata will bring significant economic influence to the occasion.