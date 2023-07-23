Twitter logo change: Five facts about the now-dead Twitter blue bird

Bye, bye, birdie. The Twitter bird is one of the most recognizable logos in the world. It has become a symbol of social media and communication. But now it's dead.

Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter, the micro-blogging platform he owns, to announce that he is changing the iconic Twitter bird logo. The Tesla CEO also shared the design of the new Twitter logo on its social media platform and named it ‘X’.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” Musk tweeted.

Musk posted an image of a flickering "X", and later in a Twitter Spaces audio chat replied "Yes" when asked if the Twitter logo will change, adding that "it should have been done a long time ago".

He later posted a tweet: "Deus X"

Musk said in a Twitter Space that the Twitter logo will be changed tomorrow. "It should have been done a long time ago. Sorry it took so long; We're cutting off the Twitter logo off the building with blow torches. It's gotta come off somehow."

But before we get into what Deus X means, take a look back at the blue bird's evolution.

Fast Five on Twitter Logo: Here's how the little blue bird logo came to be

1) The Twitter bird is based on a mountain bluebird, a small bird found in North America, known for its beautiful song and cheerful disposition.

2) The original logo was designed in 2006 by Simon Oxley, a British graphic designer. The blue bird was just one illustration he offered for sale on the iStock website in 2006, where someone at Twitter bought it for about $15.

3) Twitter Bird was redesigned twice - 2009 and 2010, by founder Biz Stone and designer Philip Pascuzzo. It was the first in-house bird logo. Former Twitter creative director Doug Bowman’s 2012 creation is the bird we see today.

4) The color blue is said to be associated with trust, loyalty and confidence. It is also said to represent core values of Twitter: simplicity, clarity, and immediacy, qualities that Twitter strives to embody.