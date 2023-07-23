Elon Musk kills the blue bird; So what's the new Twitter logo?

Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter, the micro-blogging platform he owns, to announce that he is changing the iconic Twitter bird logo. The Tesla CEO also shared the design of the new Twitter logo on its social media platform and named it ‘X’.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow”, Elon Musk tweeted.

Musk posted an image of a flickering "X", and later in a Twitter Spaces audio chat replied "Yes" when asked if the Twitter logo will change, adding that "it should have been done a long time ago".

He later posted a tweet: "Deus X"

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Deus X — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Under Musk's tumultuous tenure since he bought Twitter in October 2022, the company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire's vision to create a "super app" like China's WeChat.

Twitter's website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is "our most recognizable asset". "That's why we're so protective of it," it added.