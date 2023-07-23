comScore

Elon Musk kills the blue bird; So what's the new Twitter logo?

Twitter-owner Elon Musk says Twitter to change its logo, adieu to 'all the birds' he tweets.

Twitter's website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is "our most recognizable asset". "That's why we're so protective of it," it added. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter, the micro-blogging platform he owns, to announce that he is changing the iconic Twitter bird logo. The Tesla CEO also shared the design of the new Twitter logo on its social media platform and named it ‘X’.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow”, Elon Musk tweeted.

Musk posted an image of a flickering "X", and later in a Twitter Spaces audio chat replied "Yes" when asked if the Twitter logo will change, adding that "it should have been done a long time ago".

He later posted a tweet: "Deus X"

Under Musk's tumultuous tenure since he bought Twitter in October 2022, the company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire's vision to create a "super app" like China's WeChat.

Twitter's website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is "our most recognizable asset". "That's why we're so protective of it," it added.

Musk said in a Twitter Space that the Twitter logo will be changed tomorrow. "It should have been done a long time ago. Sorry it took so long; We're cutting off the Twitter logo off the building with blow torches. It's gotta come off somehow."


First Published on Jul 23, 2023 12:45 PM

