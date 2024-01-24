Uniqlo's fashion fury: Shein's 'Mary Poppins Bag' mimicry sparks legal battle

Uniqlo has sued rival retailer Shein for allegedly copying its hit product the ‘Mary Poppins bag’. The Japanese casual wear designer, and retailer stated that the small shoulder bag by Shein is a substandard and illicit copy of their original design.

Uniqlo's lawsuit stated that Shein stop selling their product which looked very similar to its Round Mini Shoulder bag.

Uniqlo's design got very positive reactions from social media, where people praised how 'roomy' it is, while also being lightweight and compact. The name was based on the sensational 1964 musical starring Julie Andrews where her character, a nanny named Mary Poppins, could pull out practically anything from her magical carpet bag.

The Singapore-based Chinese brand Shein chose not to comment on the situation at the moment. Tokyo-based Fast Retailing Co, which operates the Uniqlo's stores filed the lawsuit in the Tokyo district court on December 28th.

The lawsuit demanded 160 million yen ($1.1 million) in damages, specifically from three companies which operate Shein - Roadget Business Pte, Fashion Choice Pte and Shein Japan Co.

Uniqlo accused Shein of producing items that infringe on copyrights and are of lower quality, thereby diminishing customer trust in the Uniqlo brand.

This is not the first time Shein has been accused of counterfeiting products. In 2021, Shein was called out for copying and producing at least 30 different designs by crochet artist and handmade clothing designer Bailey Prado. Likewise, Shein replicated the sustainable swimwear from the Australian brand Baiia, producing a noticeably lower-quality version for their clientele.

Uniqlo's durable and water resistant bag comes with inner pockets, which is what makes it spacious while being compact. It costs around 1,500 yen in Japan, $19.90 dollars in the US. It comes in various shades, including violet and light blue.

Uniqlo's other popular products include the HeatTech Thermal underwear and the Pleated Wide Leg Trousers, and it has nearly 2,500 stores in 26 global markets.