Meta rolls out new mobile tool to shield Facebook reels creators from content theft

Meta has unveiled a new mobile tool aimed at helping Facebook creators protect their original Reels from being copied or reposted without permission. The feature, called Facebook Content Protection, was announced on Monday and is designed to detect when a creator’s original Reel on Facebook has been used elsewhere on the platform or on Instagram.

When a match is flagged, creators will be notified and offered several options: they can block the unauthorised Reel’s visibility across Facebook and Instagram, track its performance, or add attribution links directing viewers back to their own work. Alternatively, they may choose to release their claim, allowing the reposted Reel to remain online.

Meta says the feature is part of its broader effort to ensure original creators are not overshadowed by imitators. The company noted that in July it removed around 10 million profiles impersonating major creators and took action against 500,000 accounts involved in spam or fake engagement. While the new system supports protection for content posted on Instagram, creators must publish their Reels on Facebook—or cross-post from Instagram using the “Share to Facebook” option—for the tool to monitor them.

The tool is automatically being made available to Facebook creators in the Content Monetisation programme who meet enhanced integrity and originality criteria. Those using Meta’s Rights Manager will also see access rolled out. Creators can check their eligibility through notifications in their Feed, Professional Dashboard, and profile, or by visiting the “Content Protection” section of their dashboard. They can also apply for access via Facebook’s website.

The technology powering the feature is the same matching system used by Rights Manager for copyright enforcement. It will display the percentage match between videos and provide additional details including views, follower count, and monetisation status. Creators will be able to customise how the system flags matches. For example, they can add authorised accounts to an “allow list” to prevent certain uploads from being flagged automatically.

Creators may also choose to release claims on a case-by-case basis or track another account’s Reel while adding attribution links. These links apply an “original” label that directs users to the creator’s profile, page, or, in future, possibly the original Reel itself—something Meta is currently testing.

If a creator opts to block a Reel, its distribution will be affected, but the reposting account will not face punitive action. Meta says this measure prevents the tool from being used maliciously. Conversely, creators who misuse the system by submitting false claims may face restrictions or lose access to the feature. Tracking is enabled by default.

Creators can dispute cases where another account wrongfully asserts ownership of their work by filing a copyright takedown request through Meta’s IP reporting channel. They can also report matches that were not automatically detected through the “Can’t find a specific match?” option.