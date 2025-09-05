LinkedIn tightens verification rules for recruiters and executives amid hiring scams

ADVERTISEMENT
LinkedIn is tightening its security measures to combat recruitment scams by making job title verification mandatory for recruiters, executives, and company pages, The Verge reported.
The platform announced that anyone adding or updating recruitment-related titles - such as Recruiter or Talent Acquisition Specialist - will now be required to verify their place of employment.
Existing recruiters won't need to undergo verification immediately, but LinkedIn expects fraudsters may try to sidestep detection by adopting unconventional titles not on its official list.
Verification is free and straightforward, with the simplest method requiring proof of a company email address.
Oscar Rodriguez, LinkedIn's vice-president of trust, explained that the move "helps job-seekers identify legitimate recruiters and avoid scams," the report added.
Also Read: LinkedIn expands video advertising capabilities; unveils First Impression, Reserved Ads, expands CTV ads capabilities
Executives will also face the same rules, with mandatory checks for positions such as Executive Director and Vice President.
Additionally, LinkedIn is expanding company page verification. What was once a limited feature available only upon request is now accessible to any business with a Premium company page subscription.
The professional networking site first rolled out verification in 2023, and over 80 million users have since completed the process. Earlier this year, LinkedIn extended the feature beyond its own platform, allowing Adobe and other third-party platforms to display "Verified on LinkedIn" badges on user profiles.