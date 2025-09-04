Gurugram Rains: Rapido honours driver who stayed with woman through six-hour traffic jam

ADVERTISEMENT
As heavy rains brought Gurgaon to a standstill, leaving streets waterlogged and commuters stranded, one man’s patience and dedication stood out. Rapido driver Suraj Maurya has been hailed as the “hero of the gridlock” after staying calm and ensuring a passenger reached home safely during a six-hour traffic nightmare.
LOOK WHO GOT REWARDED !!!— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) September 3, 2025
Suraj Maurya Bhai - The Hero of Gurgaon Gridlock !!! @rapidobikeapp called him to office today and gave a gift for his hardwork & all the appreciation he is receiving for his kind gesture of driving for 6 hours on that nightmarish day to drop me home pic.twitter.com/UX8Ghr8ejX
The incident came to light when activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj shared her experience on X, writing, “I want to thank ur driver partner Suraj Maurya from bottom of my heart. He was with me for 6+ hours because of #GurgaonTraffic but didn’t complain at all. Dropped me home in these waters. Politely said ma’am pay whatever extra u want. Absolute gem.”
Maurya’s story quickly went viral, drawing admiration from social media users. One comment read, “Truly, people like Suraj Maurya are the real heroes – without any pretence, they just come forward to help others. Six hours of hard work and so much dedication, really salute the brother!”
Rapido formally recognized his extraordinary service, calling him to the office and presenting him with a gift for his dedication. Bhardwaj shared a photograph of the driver, captioning him as the “Hero of Gurgaon Gridlock.”
The monsoon-triggered chaos, referred to online as #Gurujam, saw large parts of the city paralyzed. Flooded streets forced residents to wade through submerged roads, travel on the backs of mini trucks, and face overcrowded metro stations. While the city struggled, Maurya’s patience, professionalism, and empathy shone through, providing a rare example of humanity and resilience amid urban turmoil.