Karisma Kapoor’s children accuse stepmother Priya Sachdev of forging Sunjay Kapur’s will

The dispute over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate reached the Delhi High Court on Monday, with sharp allegations levelled by the legal representatives of his children, Samara and Kiaan Kapur, against their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur.
The two children, from Sunjay’s second marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor, have accused Priya Sachdev—his third wife and widow—of forging their father’s will to exclude them from his inheritance.
Appearing on behalf of the children, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani told the court that the will in question contained “glaring errors and blunders”, strongly suggesting that it was not prepared, read, or approved by Sunjay Kapur himself.
“He had a very good relationship with his children. How can he have written his daughter’s address incorrectly and misspelt his son’s name multiple times in the will? This will demeans the late Sunjay Kapoor. It is so casual,” Jethmalani argued before the bench, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
Karisma Kapoor, though not a plaintiff, is representing her children in the proceedings. Jethmalani further contended that there was no evidence of anyone other than Priya Sachdev preparing the will. “This can only be done by the beneficiary of the will to prevent any challenges. Only one person was given the benefits. If this will is a forgery, then only one person could have forged it,” he said.
The court will continue hearing the matter on Tuesday.
Earlier, on 9 October, Samara and Kiaan’s counsel had described Priya as “Cinderella’s evil stepmother”, accusing her of greed and manipulation. On 26 September, the court permitted Priya to file a list of Sunjay Kapur’s assets in a sealed cover and advised all parties not to discuss details of the estate dispute with the media.
Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, one of the world’s leading automotive component manufacturers, died in London in June. His death was attributed to a heart attack. Sunjay married Karisma Kapoor in 2003, and the couple divorced in 2016. He later married Priya Sachdev in 2017.
