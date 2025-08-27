Reddit post sparks debate on workplace titles and respect in modern offices

ADVERTISEMENT
A recent Reddit post by a young associate in a Company Secretary firm has reignited discussions about workplace hierarchy, professional etiquette, and evolving norms around addressing seniors. The associate, specialising in Insolvency and Bankruptcy, shared a WhatsApp conversation with his manager after a disagreement over a missing case folder.
The dispute began when the associate politely requested a copy of the folder. Instead of addressing the issue, the manager blamed him for not checking earlier. Tensions escalated when the associate addressed the manager as “Mr” instead of “Sir,” a practice he says he has followed for months without prior conflict.
“I don't really like to address people as Sir/Ma'am. I don't mean any sort of disrespect; I have always been professional. But the way he reacted yesterday really surprised me,” the associate wrote.
The manager reportedly demanded to always be called “Sir,” prompting the associate to explain that he preferred professional titles over honorifics. The post also criticised the boss for displaying inconsistent behaviour—using informal terms like ‘bhaiya’ with juniors and sometimes resorting to profanity when upset.
The post sparked a flurry of reactions from Reddit users, reflecting broader workplace trends. “Start using first names rather than last name; no need to add Mr for such a-holes,” one user suggested. Another shared a light-hearted approach, “I tell my team they have to put Rs 50 in a jar every time they call me sir… we go for dinner and drinks with that money. I can’t imagine being called sir; it’s so weird.”
IT professionals noted that first-name culture is standard in their sector, with new employees corrected if they use ‘Sir’ or ‘Ma’am.’ Some advised balancing etiquette with pragmatism: “Your boss is an idiot, but learning to manage egos is a useful skill. Also, follow up diligently if tasks depend on others.”
