Ustad Zakir Hussain, iconic tabla maestro and Padma Vibhushan awardee, passes away at 73

Renowned tabla virtuoso and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Ustad Zakir Hussain, passed away on Sunday, December 15, at the age of 73, as per reports.
His family confirmed on Monday, December 16, that the maestro succumbed to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Hussain had been hospitalized for two weeks in a San Francisco hospital and was moved to the ICU as his condition worsened.
Close friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia expressed deep concern over Hussain's health in the preceding days, saying, "He is unwell and admitted in the ICU. We are all deeply worried about the situation."
Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Ustad Zakir Hussain was the eldest son of tabla legend Ustad Allah Rakha. Following in his father’s footsteps, he became one of the most celebrated figures in Indian classical music.
Over a career spanning six decades, Hussain elevated the tabla to an international stage, blending tradition with innovation. He was a recipient of numerous prestigious accolades, including the Padma Shri (1988), Padma Bhushan (2002), and Padma Vibhushan (2023). He also earned the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1990 and the Fellowship in 2018.
Globally, Hussain’s influence transcended boundaries. His ground-breaking collaborations with international artists like John McLaughlin and L Shankar created a unique fusion of Indian classical music and jazz, earning him four Grammy Awards and seven nominations. His 1973 project, Shakti, remains a landmark in world music.
Hussain also left his mark in cinema, scoring music for critically acclaimed films such as In Custody (1993), Saaz (1998), and Vanaprastham (1999), where he also acted. His compositions for Mr. and Mrs. Iyer (2002) and One Dollar Curry (2003) further highlighted his versatility.