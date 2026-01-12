Woman asks mother to choose between daughters, witty reply draws response from Shaadi.com

A short Instagram video featuring an Indian woman and her family has gone viral, with a moment of everyday household humour resonating widely with social media users and prompting reactions from brands.

The clip, posted by Instagram user Sanya Singh, shows her asking her mother a seemingly innocent but emotionally loaded question about whom she loves more between her two daughters. In the video, Singh is seen posing the question directly, prompting an immediate and unexpected response.

Without hesitation, the mother replied that she loved the girls’ father more, instantly shifting the tone of the exchange and drawing laughter for her blunt honesty and comic timing. The moment has been widely shared as an example of familiar Indian family dynamics, where parents often deflect such questions with humour.

The video has since crossed 1.9 million views on Instagram and has garnered thousands of likes, shares and comments, with many users stating that the interaction felt highly relatable.

The clip also caught the attention of matrimonial platform Shaadi.com. The brand’s official Instagram account reacted in the comments, stating that it, along with the father in the video, felt bashful after the mother’s response.

The comment section quickly turned into a space for light-hearted banter, with users sharing similar experiences from their own families. Several commenters noted that Indian mothers are often known for their unfiltered honesty, while others joked that the response confirmed paternal supremacy in a single line. Some users stated that the exchange mirrored how their own mothers would answer such questions before casually moving on.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 4:44 PM