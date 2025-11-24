28 real estate firms log Rs 92,437 crore sales in H1 FY26; Prestige leads market

Delhi-NCR housing market saw around 42,525 new launches and 40,695 units sold between January and September 2025 (Image source: Moneycontrol)

India’s 28 listed real estate developers sold properties worth Rs 92,437 crore during the first half of FY26, according to data compiled from regulatory filings and reported by PTI.

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates led the market with pre-sales of Rs 18,143.7 crore, followed by Mumbai-based Godrej Properties at Rs 15,587 crore. Lodha Developers (Macrotech Developers) recorded sales of Rs 9,020 crore, while India’s largest listed real estate company by market capitalization, DLF Ltd, posted Rs 5,757 crore in bookings. Signature Global reported Rs 4,650 crore in the April–September period.

Together, the top five developers accounted for more than Rs 63,000 crore, contributing nearly 70% of total pre-sales across the 28 firms in H1 FY26.

Among other leading developers, Sobha Ltd reported sales of Rs 3,981.4 crore, followed by Brigade Enterprises (Rs 3,152 crore), Oberoi Realty (Rs 2,937.74 crore), Kalpataru Ltd (Rs 2,577 crore) and Puravankara (Rs 2,455 crore).

Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee) posted Rs 1,839 crore, while Sunteck Realty (Rs 1,359 crore) and Aditya Birla Real Estate (Rs 1,312 crore) followed.

Kolte-Patil Developers sold units worth Rs 1,286 crore, and Mahindra Lifespace Developers registered Rs 1,200 crore. Shriram Properties achieved Rs 1,126 crore in pre-sales.

In the below-Rs 1,000 crore category, Ajmera Realty led the list with a topline of Rs 828 crore, followed by Raymond Realty at Rs 760 crore and Ashiana Housing at Rs 734.4 crore. Other players in this segment included TARC Ltd (Rs 565 crore), Arihant Superstructures (Rs 386.4 crore), Max Estates (Rs 373 crore), Arkade Developers (Rs 331 crore) and Sri Lotus Developers (Rs 319 crore).

During FY25, 26 major listed developers sold units worth Rs 1.62 lakh crore, with Godrej Properties emerging as the largest player, clocking nearly Rs 30,000 crore in annual sales bookings.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 2:15 PM