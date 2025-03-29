AI vs. Human Creativity: The future of marketing lies in synergy, not substitution

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed industries by automating tasks, analyzing vast amounts of data, and even generating creative content. From composing music to designing advertisements, AI is increasingly encroaching on areas traditionally dominated by human creativity. At Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit 2025, Daniel Hulme, CEO - Satalia, Chief AI Officer - WPP; Ruchira Jaitly, CMO - Diageo India; Sanjay Menon, MD - Publicis Sapient India; and Rohit Bhasin, President - Head Affluent, NRI, Business Banking and CMO - Kotak Mahindra Bank, discussed 'AI vs. Human Creativity - who truly drives the future of marketing'.

While AI excels at pattern recognition, optimization, and efficiency, creativity is inherently human, driven by emotion, cultural understanding, and intuition. But the question still remains if AI can truly replicate human ingenuity or is it merely an advanced tool that enhances human potential.

Daniel Hulme noted that AI is transforming the end-to-end marketing supply chain at WPP, optimizing ad creation, testing and content distribution. While Machine learning helps predict consumer activation and personalize content across channels. However, human creativity remains the key differentiator in marketing. "I guess in a world where it takes seconds to create ads, to be able to test ads against audiences, to use machine learning to predict activation and to optimize content across channels. I would argue that the only differentiator is human creativity," Hulme said. Human creativity thrives on unpredictability, storytelling, and lived experiences—elements that AI, despite its advancements, struggles to replicate authentically. Rather than a competition between the two, the future lies in collaboration, where AI augments human creativity, enabling professionals to push boundaries, innovate faster, and create more personalized experiences.

Diageo's Ruchira Jaitely argued that in premium lifestyle categories like alcohol brands, marketing relies heavily on human emotions and experiential storytelling to create meaningful connections with consumers. While AI can enhance personalization by predicting preferences, such as identifying a consumer’s preferred whiskey flavors, it cannot fully replicate the emotional depth of human-driven marketing.

"If I look at my industry, human decision-making behavior is at its very core irrational. I think that's been established. If that is the case, then what's at the heart of it is not going to be an algorithm, but how you break through to what drives those emotions and how you, therefore, impact decision-making. If I were to pull back a little bit, phase one of AI was all about efficiency, and now phase two of AI is about data and acquisition," Jaitely added.

Discussing the role of AI in banking sector, Rohit Bhasin highlighted that traditional banking marketing often overwhelms customers with numerous, often irrelevant offers, such as home loans, personal loans, and credit cards, without considering individual needs. AI-driven models can refine this approach by identifying the most relevant offers based on customer behavior and preferences. By analyzing transaction patterns, AI can deliver personalized propositions at the right moment.

"Financial institutions have access to vast amounts of first-party data, unlike industries such as FMCG, where companies rely on third-party data and cohort modeling. This extensive data provides both opportunities and challenges in leveraging AI effectively. While AI enhances efficiency by accelerating processes like ad creation, it offers far greater value in predictive analytics and personalized customer engagement. The true power of AI lies in its ability to analyze large datasets, predict customer behavior, and deliver highly relevant, real-time offers," Bhasin said.

Jaitely further said that true brand loyalty and engagement stem from authentic storytelling, cultural nuances, and sensory experiences that only human creativity can craft. The future of marketing in these industries lies in a synergy between AI and human ingenuity, where AI enhances insights and efficiency, but human creativity remains at the heart of building genuine emotional connections.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Menon is of the opinion that AI's computing power is revolutionizing decision-making by generating vast options at an unprecedented pace. This allows businesses to focus on selecting the most effective strategies, analyzing feedback, and optimizing key value parameters for measurable business impact. "There is a common misconception of equating AI solely with efficiency. While AI can automate processes and accelerate execution, its true potential lies in its ability to connect previously uncorrelated data points, uncovering insights that were previously unattainable. AI is not just about making existing processes faster; it is about reimagining them entirely. Instead of merely automating workflows, businesses can leverage AI to redefine engagement models, identify new opportunities, and create innovative solutions. Relying only on AI for automation is akin to having a gold mine and using a spoon to dig—it limits the full scope of its potential. The real power of AI is in transformation, not just optimization," he said.

