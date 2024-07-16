Broadcasters question Prasar Bharati’s role in the private sector | Can PR agencies stop their decline into obsolescence?

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Broadcasters question Prasar Bharati’s role in the private sector

During a stakeholders' consultation meeting, chaired by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, broadcasters suggested that Prasar Bharati and DD Free Dish restrict itself to DD channels to educate the masses.

As media jobs dwindle and pay checks shrink, students may have to enhance skills

The average minimum package in the media and entertainment industry for freshers has declined by 11.17 percent from Rs 4.6 lakh 2021 to Rs 4.08 lakh in 2024. Read more

The growing irrelevance of PR agencies: Can agencies stop their decline into obsolescence?

The PR industry is at a crossroads, facing a fast-changing media landscape and evolving client demands while the threat of in-house teams looms large. Read more

Govt to meet telecom and internet service providers today

Aiming to facilitate a consistent two-way dialogue with government on matters related to telecommunication sector, Jyotiraditya Scindia has constituted six distinct Stakeholders Advisory Committees (SACs) to provide insights to the DoT on various matters pertaining to it.

ZEEL receives shareholder nod to raise Rs 2000 crore via issuance of securities

ZEEL plans to invest these funds to enhance strategic flexibility to pursue growth opportunities in the evolving media landscape. The funds will be raised by issuance of equity shares and or/any other eligible securities.

Prasar Bharati jobs: 15 openings for 'Marketing executive'; Check salary, roles and responsibilities