      Dabur CEO on premiumization | BigBasket Co-founder's exclusive interview | BMC hoarding policy

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 12, 2024 5:06 PM
      Vipul Parekh, Co-founder and CMO of BigBasket

      Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

      We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      Click here to know more

      BigBasket expects 60% growth this festive season, eyes profitability by 2025

      BigBasket expects to become profitable in the next 9-12 months, it is expecting a revenue growth of 40-50 percent this year as compared to last year.

      Too much premiumisation can cause market share loss, warns Dabur’s CEO

      Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur, pointed to attrition from the non-herbal to herbals segment in Oral Care. "As far as market share is concerned, too much of premiumization, you end up losing actually market share, and that is exactly what is happening with market leader," he said.

      BMC releases hoarding policy; includes stringent regulations for DOOH, holds advertisers responsible for mishaps

      The new draft released by BMC on outdoor advertising policy includes insurance cover up to Rs 1 crore; DOOH provisions include prohibiting video content in the right of way and multiple static images with a dwell time of a minimum of eight seconds.

      AI-powered tools to enhance productivity, not replace jobs: Shiprocket's Somil Agrawal

      According to Shiprocket, artificial jewellery is the top-performing category in e-commerce exports, accounting for 40% of exports.

      Geopolitical tension, climate change hit biscuits biz: Britannia

      Britannia has anticipated threats in its rusk and dairy categories due to increasing health expectations, preference for local players, rise in milking prices, and rising trends in input costs like labour and raw materials.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      First Published on Aug 12, 2024 5:06 PM

