            

      Geopolitical tension, climate change hit biscuits biz: Britannia

      Britannia has anticipated threats in its rusk and dairy categories due to increasing health expectations, preference for local players, rise in milking prices, and rising trends in input costs like labour and raw materials

      By  Storyboard18Aug 12, 2024 4:55 PM
      Geopolitical tension, climate change hit biscuits biz: Britannia
      Britannia's consolidated net profit declined by 7.8% in FY24 to Rs 2,139 crore

      Britannia Industries Limited's biscuit business witnessed headwinds due to the geopolitical tension and climate change in the fiscal year 2024, the FMCG firm said in its annual report. The other immediate threats in the biscuit category are increasing competition and high commodity prices due to climatic changes and other macroeconomic factors, according to the company.

      In the upcoming quarter, Britannia has anticipated threats in its rusk and dairy categories due to increasing health expectations, preference for local players, rise in milking prices, and rising trends in input costs like labour and raw materials.

      The company's international business may also face some headwinds due to increasing oil prices in the Middle East, geopolitical tensions, mass departure of expatriates, localization of workforce, changes in trade barriers, and currency exchange rate fluctuations.

      Britannia's international business witnessed a double-digit value growth across regions for the second year in a row. According to the FMCG firm, the primary growth drivers were an upsurge in revenues in Egypt and Kenya through local operations, deflation in commodity prices, stable double-digit growth in developed markets driven by better penetration and portfolio expansion.

      Britannia's consolidated net profit declined by 7.8% in FY24 to Rs 2,139 crore from Rs 2,321 crore in FY23. Its revenue from operation saw a 2.9% growth to Rs 16,186 crore. Britannia's net profit in the June quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 50 crore.

      The company forecasted stress in the upcoming months due to geopolitical tensions, muted global financial forecasts, and irregular crop patterns. "The short-term prospects for could be impacted by changes in the prices of input commodities like wheat, sugar, milk, chocolate, and edible oil," it mentioned in its annual report. However, the arrival of a favourable monsoon may result in positive harvests and help stabilize demand and prices.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 12, 2024 1:50 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Nestlé India reports 44.5% rise in sales in 15 months; Maggi, KitKat key contributors

      Nestlé India reports 44.5% rise in sales in 15 months; Maggi, KitKat key contributors

      Brand Marketing

      EssenceMediacom secures integrated media mandate for Bambino Pasta Foods

      EssenceMediacom secures integrated media mandate for Bambino Pasta Foods

      Brand Marketing

      Tonic Worldwide bags digital mandate for Greenply

      Tonic Worldwide bags digital mandate for Greenply

      Brand Marketing

      Noise co-founder Gaurav Khatri reflects on 10 years of transforming wearable technology

      Noise co-founder Gaurav Khatri reflects on 10 years of transforming wearable technology

      Brand Marketing

      Pidilite Industries targets double-digit volume growth in consumer and B2B segments

      Pidilite Industries targets double-digit volume growth in consumer and B2B segments

      Brand Marketing

      Carmaker Kia India hits 1 million unit sales milestone; Kia Seltos becomes a significant success driver

      Carmaker Kia India hits 1 million unit sales milestone; Kia Seltos becomes a significant success driver

      Brand Marketing

      Indians opt for home grown getaways: Airbnb searches soar 340%

      Indians opt for home grown getaways: Airbnb searches soar 340%