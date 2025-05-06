Digital ads: Soul for sale? | Good Glamm: Unpaid dues, delayed salaries | Crisis of credibility in adland

ADVERTISEMENT
Your tragedy, their ad: Has digital advertising lost its soul?
Niyo was the only brand among Blinkit, Swiggy, Myntra, Urban Company, Hoichoi, Goibibo, Nykaa, and Farmley to respond to Storyboard18’s queries.
Good Glamm Group's laid-off employees' F&F not settled, staff salaries delayed, two offices shuttered
As part of cost-cutting measures, The Good Glamm Group shuttered its office in Kurla West, Mumbai, and permanently closed its Delhi location in Vasant Kunj.
Crisis of credibility in adland as accusations of idea theft mount
Amid growing allegations of idea theft, advertising industry veterans are calling for stronger protections to safeguard creative ownership during client pitches.
Škoda Auto Volkswagen India announces leadership shake-up as brand eyes aggressive growth
Ashish Gupta, currently Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, will assume the role of Brand Director for Škoda India effective May 1, succeeding Petr Janeba. Nitin Kohli will take over as the new Volkswagen Brand Director.
Can IIGC tame the wild west of influencer marketing?
The new industry council seeks to balance creator freedom with consumer protection and brand accountability in an increasingly scrutinized space.