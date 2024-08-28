Disney Star and Viacom18 merger | Patanjali ad case | YouTube under MIB’s scrutiny

CCI approves Disney Star and Viacom18 merger
In May 2024, The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved the merger plan involving Reliance Industries Ltd's Viacom18, its wholly-owned subsidiary Digital18, and Walt Disney's Star India.
Patanjali ad case: 'Supreme Court expresses disappointment over IMA's 'Minuscule' apology
The SC bench has now given one week to the IMA President to submit physical copies of 20 editions of the daily in which the apology was published.
YouTube under MIB’s scrutiny for violating content policy
From January to June 2023, Google received 2191 content removal requests from the government and 1677 content removal requests were received between July and December 2023.
ZEE and Sony resolve all disputes over failed merger
Zee Entertainment, Culver Max Entertainment, and Bangla Entertainment have reached an amicable settlement, resolving all disputes pertaining to merger cooperation agreement and scheme of arrangement.
UP govt gives nod to Social Media Policy, life imprisonment for anti-national posts
The policy has also specified payment limits for influencers, account holders, and operators on social media platforms.
