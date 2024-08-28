            
      Disney Star and Viacom18 merger | Patanjali ad case | YouTube under MIB’s scrutiny

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 28, 2024 7:39 PM
      Reliance Industries has also assured that there would be no adverse impact on competition, as a result of the merger.

      CCI approves Disney Star and Viacom18 merger

      In May 2024, The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved the merger plan involving Reliance Industries Ltd's Viacom18, its wholly-owned subsidiary Digital18, and Walt Disney's Star India.

      Patanjali ad case: 'Supreme Court expresses disappointment over IMA's 'Minuscule' apology

      The SC bench has now given one week to the IMA President to submit physical copies of 20 editions of the daily in which the apology was published.

      YouTube under MIB’s scrutiny for violating content policy

      From January to June 2023, Google received 2191 content removal requests from the government and 1677 content removal requests were received between July and December 2023.

      ZEE and Sony resolve all disputes over failed merger

      Zee Entertainment, Culver Max Entertainment, and Bangla Entertainment have reached an amicable settlement, resolving all disputes pertaining to merger cooperation agreement and scheme of arrangement.

      UP govt gives nod to Social Media Policy, life imprisonment for anti-national posts

      The policy has also specified payment limits for influencers, account holders, and operators on social media platforms.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      First Published on Aug 28, 2024 7:39 PM

