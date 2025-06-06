2025 tech layoffs | Vijay Mallya's revelations on RCB | Parle G in warzone

ADVERTISEMENT
2025 tech layoffs: Microsoft, Google, LinkedIn among companies cutting thousands of jobs Meta has announced to fire 3,600 employees as part of a performance-driven restructuring in 2025
“My inner instinct told me...” Mallya reveals why he picked Virat Kohli for RCB “Shortly before the actual selection process, they were playing the U-19 World Cup, and I was very impressed with him. My inner instinct told me he was special, and I bid for him. He was a young kid at that time, but full of energy and great talent. Today, he’s one of the greatest Indian cricketers ever.”
Parle-G in a warzone: Gaza child’s favourite Indian biscuit now costs Rs 2,300 The clip sparked a wave of emotion online, especially among Indian netizens who were surprised to see the iconic biscuit surface in such dire circumstances.
Amazon cuts more jobs in books division, including Goodreads and Kindle units In recent months, Amazon has trimmed positions in its devices and services unit, Wondery podcast division, stores, and communications staff.
Airbnb appoints Rebecca Van Dyck as CMO As the CMO, Rebecca Van Dyck will lead Airbnb’s marketing, research, and creative teams. She will report to Hiroki Asai.
