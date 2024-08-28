Patanjali ad case: 'Supreme Court expresses disappointment over IMA's 'Minuscule' apology

Supreme Court of India came down heavily on Indian Medical Association (IMA) President RV Asokan in the Patanjali misleading advertisement case.
The apex court was disappointed over the size of the "apology" advertisement that appeared in The Hindu newspaper.
The court observed that the IMA's apology was "illegible" due to minuscule font size.
"You just see the size of the publication. We have said that we can't read it. It is less than 0.1 m, if you have any objection then tell us. We aren't able to read this," a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta said.
The apology was issued in response to Asokan's statements made during an interview with PTI news agency. He said it was "unfortunate" that the SC had slammed the IMA, leading to demoralization of doctors.
The SC bench has now given one week to the IMA President to submit physical copies of 20 editions of the daily in which the apology was published.
The SC was hearing a case filed by the IMA President against Patanjali Ayurved, Baba Ramdev, and Acharya Balkrishna for publishing deceptive advertisements that targeted evidence-based medicine.