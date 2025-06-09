            
WPP CEO Mark Read to step down | Dark Pattern warnings | Maharashtra FDA flags Blinkit warehouse

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jun 9, 2025 5:33 PM
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

WPP CEO Mark Read to step down; ad holdco says search for a successor is underway

Philip Jansen, Chair of WPP, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mark for his contributions not only as CEO but throughout his more than 30 years of leadership and service to the Company.”

All you need to know about Mark Read: The quiet transformer behind WPP's new age

From navigating a digital revolution to weathering controversy over return-to-office mandates, Mark Read’s tenure leaves a mixed but undeniable imprint on the advertising giant’s future.

Amazon’s Ad Gamble: Why Prime Video is betting on commercial breaks in India

With content costs rising and subscription growth plateauing, Amazon Prime Video introducing ads to Prime Video in India sparks debate over its hybrid monetisation strategy, shifting user expectations, and what’s at stake for brands and consumers alike.

CCPA 'Dark Patterns' warning: Advisory goes out to streamers, fintechs in addition to e-commerce firms

The directive mandates these platforms to eliminate deceptive design practices and conduct comprehensive self-audits within three months.

Dark stores under the scanner: Maharashtra FDA flags Blinkit warehouse for food safety violations

As scrutiny tightens on India’s quick commerce sector, a Blinkit dark store in Pune is caught distributing food without a valid safety license - just days after Zepto faced similar action.

First Published on Jun 9, 2025 5:33 PM

