      Govt's new rules for surrogate ads | India's customer experience crisis | Hummel enters Indian esports scene

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      Jul 31, 2024 5:53 PM
      The draft by the Department of Consumer Affairs on surrogate advertising has already been under discussion at the committee level. (Image source: Unsplash)

      Govt's new rules for surrogate ads to provide clarity on definitions; includes guard-rails for 'brand extensions'

      While the principle of the draft guidelines would remain similar to ASCI, CCPA, and CBFC, the main objective would be to identify guard rails around the brand extension advertisements by alcohol manufacturers. The draft rules will be released in the next two to three weeks.

      India's customer experience crisis: $55 billion lost due to poor service

      A ServiceNow survey revealed that at least 90% of individuals in India have had to spend time trying to resolve an issue or complaint with organizations in the Telecommunications (92%), Retail & E-commerce (90%), and Financial Services industries (90%).

      Diageo India looking at growing non-alcoholic and/or Zero Alcohol and liqueur categories

      Hina Nagarajan, CEO, Diageo India, said recent investments in craft beverage firms is "in anticipation of creating a new growth engine based on future-back assessment of where the consumer is headed."

      Entertainment industry witnesses spike in jobs as OTTs' 'Originals' boom

      The number of titles with women directors increased from 2 in 2017 to 22 in 2023 across six streaming platforms- Disney+Hotsar, Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Voot/Jio Cinema, and SonyLiv, according a report by Media Partners Asia (MPA).

      Exclusive: Hummel enters Indian esports scene, signs deal with Revenant

      Previously, PUMA had partnered with Revenant Esports as their kit sponsor in 2022 but has not renewed the contract this year.

      First Published on Jul 31, 2024 5:53 PM

