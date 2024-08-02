Hoarding collapse in Maharashtra | IPO-bound FirstCry’s CEO interview: Excl

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Hoarding collapse in Thane; left two injured, vehicles damaged

A large wooden hoarding fell on a busy Shahjanand Chowk area in Kalyan (West) on August 2, amidst heavy rains. People concerned with the matter are being probed.

‘No tax demand pending against me’, says Supam Maheshwari, MD & CEO, FirstCry

The Pune-based startup aims to raise Rs 4,193 crore at the upper price band through this IPO. The firm is expected to list on exchanges on August 13.

Tata Play drops Sony Channels citing low viewership; Sony calls it arbitrary

SPNI calls out the 'low viewership' narrative misleading. Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play, says the DTH service provider is streamlining its channel packs to optimise prices for customers.

Unilever elevates Anuradha Razdan to CHRO, beauty and wellbeing and global chief DEI officer

Anuradha Razdan, who is a graduate in economics from Ferguson College, Pune and holds an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur, started her innings in Unilever in 1999.

Amazon's ad revenue up by 20% in Q2 of 2024; Net income doubles to $13.5 billion

Amazon.com reported ad sales of $12.77 billion. Overall, the global e-commerce giant revenue was up by 10% to $148 billion in the second quarter compared with $134.4 billion in Q2 2023.