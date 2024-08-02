            

      Hoarding collapse in Maharashtra | IPO-bound FirstCry’s CEO interview: Excl

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 2, 2024 7:29 PM
      Hoarding collapse in Maharashtra | IPO-bound FirstCry’s CEO interview: Excl
      According to Mahatma Phule Police officials, KDMC had contracted the advertising site for five years starting 2021.

      Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

      We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      Click here to know more

      Hoarding collapse in Thane; left two injured, vehicles damaged

      A large wooden hoarding fell on a busy Shahjanand Chowk area in Kalyan (West) on August 2, amidst heavy rains. People concerned with the matter are being probed.

      ‘No tax demand pending against me’, says Supam Maheshwari, MD & CEO, FirstCry

      The Pune-based startup aims to raise Rs 4,193 crore at the upper price band through this IPO. The firm is expected to list on exchanges on August 13.

      Tata Play drops Sony Channels citing low viewership; Sony calls it arbitrary

      SPNI calls out the 'low viewership' narrative misleading. Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play, says the DTH service provider is streamlining its channel packs to optimise prices for customers.

      Unilever elevates Anuradha Razdan to CHRO, beauty and wellbeing and global chief DEI officer

      Anuradha Razdan, who is a graduate in economics from Ferguson College, Pune and holds an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur, started her innings in Unilever in 1999.

      Amazon's ad revenue up by 20% in Q2 of 2024; Net income doubles to $13.5 billion

      Amazon.com reported ad sales of $12.77 billion. Overall, the global e-commerce giant revenue was up by 10% to $148 billion in the second quarter compared with $134.4 billion in Q2 2023.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 2, 2024 7:29 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Special Coverage

      Hoarding collapse in Kalyan; left two injured, vehicles damaged

      Hoarding collapse in Kalyan; left two injured, vehicles damaged

      Special Coverage

      Cab aggregators largest culprits in dark patterns, says Rohit Kumar Singh | 45% fall between Rs 22.5-Rs 62.5 lakh in Corp Comm salaries

      Cab aggregators largest culprits in dark patterns, says Rohit Kumar Singh | 45% fall between Rs 22.5-Rs 62.5 lakh in Corp Comm salaries

      Special Coverage

      Festive season boosts travel demand, flight bookings see 40-50% YoY increase in mid-August

      Festive season boosts travel demand, flight bookings see 40-50% YoY increase in mid-August

      Special Coverage

      Corporate Comm salaries: 45% fall between Rs 22.5-Rs 62.5 lakh, reveals report

      Corporate Comm salaries: 45% fall between Rs 22.5-Rs 62.5 lakh, reveals report

      Special Coverage

      Entertainment industry witnesses spike in jobs as OTTs' 'Originals' boom

      Entertainment industry witnesses spike in jobs as OTTs' 'Originals' boom

      Advertising

      Govt's new rules for surrogate ads to provide clarity on definitions; includes guard-rails for 'brand extensions'

      Govt's new rules for surrogate ads to provide clarity on definitions; includes guard-rails for 'brand extensions'

      Special Coverage

      MIB asks for extension on SDC affidavit | Manu Bhaker endorsement fee surge | HUL’s Rohit Jawa on rural market

      MIB asks for extension on SDC affidavit | Manu Bhaker endorsement fee surge | HUL’s Rohit Jawa on rural market