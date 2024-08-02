Tata Play drops Sony Channels citing low viewership; Sony calls it arbitrary

Despite Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) opposing the move, DTH service provider Tata Play has started removing channels of Sony Pictures Network India from its bouquets, citing lower viewership. SPNI, in response, has alleged it as an 'arbitrary decision' and called it 'retaliatory'.

Starting August 1, Tata Play has started removing the SPNI channels from the subscription plans of about 10 million users and said it will continue to undertake this process over the next 10 days and accordingly adjusting monthly charges.

However, subscribers who wish to continue watching these channels can easily reinstate them by giving a missed call on the number stated on the channel.

In a statement shared with Storyboard18, Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play, said, that the platform is streamlining channel packs by removing less-watched channels.

"We anticipate that at least 75 % of customers whose packs have been modified will benefit from the reduced charges," Nagpal said.

“We have always prioritised customers while designing our processes. Our analysis, supported by BARC data, reveals that most subscribers have 4 or more times the number of channels than they actively watch. Due to lack of return path data, it is not possible to track who’s watching and who’s not. Consequently, we are streamlining channel packs by removing less-watched channels and adjusting monthly charges accordingly," he said.

Meanwhile, SPNI called the move a "surprising decision" and the narrative built by Tata Play of "loss of viewership" a misleading statement.

The broadcaster said, "This arbitrary decision seems to have been made without any notice to SPNI or apparent consideration for their subscribers' preferences. We believe, it is a retaliation to exercising our audit rights on Tata Play's subscriber management system, in which we have observed and communicated certain glaring discrepancies to Tata Play over the past few years".

Additionally, it said that it is confident that its loyal viewers, who value diverse and high-quality content, will continue to find SPNI channels through other platforms nationwide. "Our commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment remains steadfast, ensuring our audience never misses out on their favourite shows and channels, regardless of Tata Play's whims," it added.

Channels under SPNI include GEC Sony Entertainment Television and Hindi movie channel Sony MAX, Sony PIX and Sony PIX HD, Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; Sony YAY!, the kids.