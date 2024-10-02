Indian CXOs with decades of service | BCCI AGM | HDFC Securities MD interview

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Meet The Lifers: Indian CXOs who have stuck to one company for more than three decades

From trainee to CEO, meet the 10 CXOs who have spent decades building and growing their companies, taking the brands to new heights.

BCCI AGM: Arun Singh Dhumal, Avishek Dalmiya re-elected to IPL Governing Council

Recommendations of the IPL Governing Council with respect to the player auction cycle 2025-2027 were also approved. This included the provisions of player retentions, right to match, salary cap, etc.

HDFC Securities: A 24-year journey of transformation in the Indian financial markets

MD & CEO of HDFC Securities, Dhiraj Relli reflects on the firm's role in India's financial revolution, driven by digitization, regulation, and the rising participation in financial markets.

Ogilvy's Piyush Pandey becomes first Indian to receive the LIA Legend Award

Ogilvy's Piyush Pandey is credited with putting Indian advertising on the world map with over 600 national and international awards to his name. He was the first Asian to chair the Cannes jury in 2004.

Rediff.com names Vishal Mehta as new chairman and managing director

Infibeam Avenues' acquisition drives Rediff.com's new leadership, poised to boost digital payments and financial services.