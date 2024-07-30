            
      • Home
      • special-coverage
      • mib-asks-for-extension-on-sdc-affidavit-manu-bhaker-endorsement-fee-surge-huls-rohit-jawa-on-rural-market-38242

      MIB asks for extension on SDC affidavit | Manu Bhaker endorsement fee surge | HUL’s Rohit Jawa on rural market

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 30, 2024 5:04 PM
      MIB asks for extension on SDC affidavit | Manu Bhaker endorsement fee surge | HUL’s Rohit Jawa on rural market
      The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting requested the Supreme Court to allow two weeks of additional time frame to submit affidavit pertaining to Self Declaration Certificate

      Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

      We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      Click here to know more

      MIB seeks additional two weeks to submit affidavit on SDC in the Supreme Court

      The MIB requested the Supreme Court to allow two weeks of additional time frame to submit affidavit pertaining to Self Declaration Certificate (SDC) in the court. The SC had scheduled the hearing on July 30.

      Expect 20% surge in endorsement fees for Manu Bhaker; but will her winning shot hit marketers' target?

      At present, Bhaker endorses brands like HealthShots and Performax Activewear. With a current brand value of around $10 million, industry experts say the endorsement fee is likely to increase by at least 20 percent. However, some say there's a lack of brand recall.

      Despite Google's retention of third-party cookies, shift toward first-party data continues

      The industry trend is shifting towards leveraging first-party data, encouraging advertisers to build direct consumer relationships, and enhance data collection from owned channels. Adland calls Google's decision a temporary relief and continues to push for privacy-friendly technologies.

      Legal notices sent to brands who latched on Manu Bhaker win without sponsoring her

      Brands including the likes of LIC and Bajaj Foods have been sent legal notices for infringing Bhaker's personality rights as they latched on moment marketing free of cost.

      HUL CEO Rohit Jawa: Rural growth lagged behind urban over the last year

      Hindustan Unilever's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Rohit Jawa said, "In the last few months, we are seeing some green shoots in rural demand recovery. However, our 2-year CAGR rural growth still lags that of urban. We continue to closely monitor rural progress".

      Focussing on middle income groups for growth in India: Kenvue

      Manish Anandani, the Managing Director of Kenvue India and South Asia discusses Kenvue's approach to essential health, self-care, and beauty in India.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 30, 2024 5:04 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Expect 20% surge in endorsement fees for Manu Bhaker; but will her winning shots hit marketers' target?

      Expect 20% surge in endorsement fees for Manu Bhaker; but will her winning shots hit marketers' target?

      Special Coverage

      Paris Olympics to garner 150 million viewership on Digital | News influencers to be called 'digital news broadcasters'

      Paris Olympics to garner 150 million viewership on Digital | News influencers to be called 'digital news broadcasters'

      Special Coverage

      SEBI cracks down on unregistered finfluencers, but loopholes remain

      SEBI cracks down on unregistered finfluencers, but loopholes remain

      Special Coverage

      MIB to explore deeply on health as a sector for SDC | BMC's new OOH advertising policy could do more harm than good

      MIB to explore deeply on health as a sector for SDC | BMC's new OOH advertising policy could do more harm than good

      How it Works

      Positive budgetary measures for rural to increase advertising spends by 15 percent in H2

      Positive budgetary measures for rural to increase advertising spends by 15 percent in H2

      Special Coverage

      Union Budget 2024: Major tax revisions set to boost gaming and esports sector

      Union Budget 2024: Major tax revisions set to boost gaming and esports sector

      Special Coverage

      Union Budget 2024 announcements | TRAI must pivot to market-led regulation for broadcasting sector

      Union Budget 2024 announcements | TRAI must pivot to market-led regulation for broadcasting sector