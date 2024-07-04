MIB restricts SDC for ads to food and health sectors | Telangana sets the stage for India's distinct esports policies: Exclusive

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Click here to know more 🔥

Relief for advertisers as MIB restricts SDC for ads to food and health sectors only

Modifying its mandate that became effective from June 18 which required 'self-declaration certificate' for every ad across TV, print, radio, and digital, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) brought much relief to adland by restricting SDCs only to food and health advertisements. Not only the mechanism stands restricted to these two sectors, but the mandate for 'every ad' has now changed to the 'annual SDCs'.

Storyboard18 was the first to break the news.

Telangana sets the stage for India's distinct esports policies: Exclusive

Telangana could be the first state in India to introduce comprehensive esports policies. Multiple stakeholders from the Indian gaming and esports industry recently met Telangana's IT Minister D Sridhar Babu to address critical issues including taxation on esports prize pools, distinguishing between skill-based and chance-based games, and regulating gaming content creators.

Confirming these developments, Manoj Kasyap, owner of Velocity Gaming, a prominent esports organization based in Hyderabad, stated, "We have engaged with state officials and the IT Minister extensively to shape forthcoming policies and regulations. There is considerable interest in establishing governing bodies to oversee esports activities."

As OTT platforms expand and woo talent, new job roles open up

Amid the dull job market in the media and entertainment industry, the entry of over-the-top (OTT) platforms has not just broadened the scope for artists and performers but has also improved white-collar job openings.

According to talent platform foundit, OTT platforms have witnessed robust hiring growth at 28 percent across various roles over the past two years, driven by internet penetration, digital content consumption, and the expansion of the streaming platforms.

Madison Media promotes Vinay Hegde to CEO – Investments

Madison Media, a unit of Madison World, has promoted Vinay Hegde as the Chief Executive Officer – Investments.

Hegde has over 25 years of experience and has been associated with Madison Media for almost 8 years as a Chief Buying Officer.

Unilever's global CMO for Dove, Alessandro Manfredi, leaves the FMCG major after 28 years

Alessandro Manfredi, who was the chief marketing officer for Dove at Unilever has moved on from his position.

He stated, "A few months ago, I have decided to leave Unilever and the past few days were my last as the leader of the Dove brand. I am leaving with a deep feeling of Pride and Gratitude."