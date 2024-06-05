PMC takes action against Sinhagad Road hoardings

After the collapse of the illegal hoarding in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, multiple local authorities across the country have taken steps to pull down illegal hoarding in their respective cities.

Recently, the Sinhagad Road zonal office received structural stability assessments of 143 hoardings till March 31st, 2025. The office found that four of these hoardings were potentially harmful and have been taken down as a result.

Additionally, all hoarding holders have been advised to take down the hoardings to prevent possible risky situations and financial losses due to strong winds.

Earlier, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) pulled down 53 illegal hoardings to date and has ensured to continue the action in the coming days. Of the 85 illegal hoardings in the city, 84 are located in the Hadapsar-Mundhwa area and one in Aundh-Baner.

PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale at a meeting instructed officials to launch a drive against illegal hoardings and carry out a structural audit of permitted billboards. Accordingly, a drive has been undertaken in the city, a media report said.

“Officials and ward officers have been instructed to conduct a structural audit of hoardings and submit reports within the next two days. If action is not taken then officials will face action,” said PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale.

On Wednesday, PMC authorities found that out of 491 hoardings inspected, 11 particularly were dangerous and were subsequently removed under the jurisdiction of the Wagholi – Nagar Road Regional Office. License Inspector Ganesh Bharti had then confirmed that the operation is still ongoing.