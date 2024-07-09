SC directs MIB to file affidavit within three weeks with recommendations on SDC | Ampverse shuts 7Sea Esports

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

BREAKING: SC directs MIB to file affidavit within three weeks with recommendations on SDC

A bench comprising Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Sandeep Mehta, on July 9, directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to submit an affidavit to the Supreme Court within the next three weeks, highlighting the recommendations on the 'self-declaration certificate' mechanism.

Intervention applications were filed by various associations such as ISA, AAAI, IAMAI, Association of Radio Operators, etc.

Storyboard18 is the first to break the news.

EXCLUSIVE: Ampverse Shuts 7Sea Esports; Founder says 'can't see growth trajectory in India'

Ampverse announced its entry into India with much fanfare after acquiring 7Sea Esports in 2021. However, lacking an adequate monetization model, Ampverse decided to quietly shut 7Sea Esports. Currently, 7Sea Esports has shut down its operations in India. The founder of 7Sea esports claimed that he cannot see a growth trajectory in esports as a segment in India.

Ashwin Haryani, Country Head of Ampverse DMI confirmed the development, saying, “Ampverse had acquired 7Sea, and two months later, the game got banned. Since the game didn't get unbanned for a year, we decided to shut down the team.”

Mastering AI tools, and machine learning key to retaining sales and marketing roles

We have just entered the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), but the apprehension over massive job cuts looms large. According to several experts, sales and marketing will be most affected because of AI. As per LinkedIn’s 2024 B2B Marketing Benchmark report, 3 in 4 B2B marketing leaders in India are already using Generative AI applications in their marketing activities.

Contrary to the popular belief that Generative AI will eat jobs, some experts argue that it could be a blessing in disguise.

TRAI puts NCF under forbearance; Watching dish and cable TV may become cheaper

TRAI has released recommendations on 'listing of television channels in Electronic Programmer Guide and Upgradation of DD Free Dish platform to an Addressable System'. This follows the Open House Discussion (OHD) held on 18th April 2024. The comments received and OHD submissions were analyzed and accordingly, the Authority has finalized its recommendations on the same besides amending and simplifying the extant regulatory framework.

These amendments, except for few clauses, shall come into force after 90 days from the date of its publication in the official gazette.

Epic Games CEO to fight against Apple’s app store policies

Epic Games has intensified its battle against Apple over the launch of its own game store on iOS. In a series of tweets, Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, wrote, “Apple’s DMA saga has taken a turn towards the absurd. Apple is now telling reporters that this approval is temporary and they are demanding we change the buttons in the next version, which would make our store less standard and harder to use. We’ll fight this.”

Epic has been fighting Apple for years over the company’s revenue-sharing requirements in the App Store. While Epic’s antitrust lawsuit against Apple was defeated last year, many of its criticisms were echoed in a different lawsuit filed against Apple in March by the Department of Justice and 17 state attorneys general.