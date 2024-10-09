TN Govt's strong message to RMG industry | Kaya's Group CEO Rajiv Nair resigns

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Esports get the green light, but RMG faces red flags in Tamil Nadu

The state of Tamil Nadu has finally clarified its stance, with the government introducing esports and free-to-play games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), FIFA, e-cricket, basketball, and online chess as part of the Chief Minister’s Trophy, scheduled for October 18. This initiative once again indicates challenging times ahead for Real Money Gaming (RMG) operators in the state.

N. Muruganandam, Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government, had hinted at banning certain games and noted that online gaming addiction among children has grown, leading to harmful effects. Including esports in the CM's trophy clearly showcases Tamil Nadu government's plan to restrict pay to play games in the state.

Kaya's Group CEO Rajiv Nair resigns

Rajiv Nair, who led Kaya Ltd as group chief executive officer has stepped down from his position. In the resignation letter, Nair has stated the reasons for his departure are personal and to further his career goals.

As the Group CEO, Nair was responsible for spearheading the India business which includes responsibility for the India P&L, Strategic Leadership, Business Operations and Growth, Customer Experience, Marketing, Business Development, New Product Development, Service Innovation, Business Expansion, Digital Transformation of the Business.

Tata Consumer Products appoints Partha Biswas as President – RTD

Partha Biswas, who led Viacom18 as EVP and Head of Business – Hindi General Entertainment Channels, has joined Tata Consumer Products Ltd as president - RTD business.

Before Viacom 18, he worked for over 17 years in FMCG and Telecom sectors, namely with ACT Fibernet and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB). During his role at HCCB, he led Trade Marketing and Category Development collaborating across 9 brand teams and 13 operating units.

Former Hershey exec Sarosh Shetty to be interim CEO - ICH, Piramal Pharma; Nitish Bajaj resigns

Piramal Pharma Ltd's Nitish Bajaj has resigned to pursue an opportunity outside the organization. Bajaj was chief executive officer, India Consumer Healthcare. His last working day will be 14th November, 2024. Sarosh Shetty has been appointed as interim - Chief Executive Officer, India Consumer Healthcare’ business after Bajaj’s departure.

Shetty brings 27 years of experience in leading global consumer driven organisations such as Hershey, Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Whirlpool and Colgate Palmolive. This includes marketing and business leadership roles, both in India and globally.

Ayush Ministry warns against misleading ads for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy drugs

The Union Ayush Ministry issued a public notice on Tuesday, warning that advertising Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy (ASU&H) drugs with "miraculous or supernatural" claims for treating diseases is illegal and can pose serious risks to public health, as per media reports.

The ministry stressed that such advertisements promote unverified or false claims, misleading the public and potentially endangering their well-being.

Clarifying its role, the ministry stated that it neither certifies nor approves and ASU&H companies or their medicines. The license to manufacture and sell such drugs is issued by the State and Union Territory Licensing Authorities, as outlined by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.