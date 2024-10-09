            
      Ayush Ministry warns against misleading ads for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy drugs

      Public urged to avoid self-medication and report misleading advertisements; Ministry clarifies licensing processes under Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 9, 2024 12:14 PM
      In a firm advisory to the public, the ministry encouraged people to consult Ayush practitioners before using any ASU&H medications. (Image source: Healthline)

      The Union Ayush Ministry issued a public notice on Tuesday, warning that advertising Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy (ASU&H) drugs with "miraculous or supernatural" claims for treating diseases is illegal and can pose serious risks to public health, as per media reports.

      The ministry stressed that such advertisements promote unverified or false claims, misleading the public and potentially endangering their well-being.

      Clarifying its role, the ministry stated that it neither certifies nor approves and ASU&H companies or their medicines. The license to manufacture and sell such drugs is issued by the State and Union Territory Licensing Authorities, as outlined by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

      "It is illegal to advertise ASU&H drugs claiming miraculous or supernatural effects for the treatment of diseases. Such advertisements can mislead and endanger public health by promoting unverified or false claims," the ministry said, as per reports.

      Furthermore, under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, advertisements for drugs and magic remedies targeting specific diseases and conditions are strictly prohibited. Violators of this Act are subject to penalties as prescribed by law.

      The ministry also highlighted that ASU drugs containing Schedule El substances must be consumed only under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner from the respective Ayush discipline. The labels of these medicines must carry the cautionary note, "Caution to be taken under medical supervision," in both Hindi and English.

      In a firm advisory to the public, the ministry encouraged people to consult Ayush practitioners before using any ASU&H medications.

      It further warned against the dangers of self-diagnosis and self-medication with such drugs, urging citizen to report misleading advertisements, false claims, or fake medicines to the State Licensing Authorities or the Ministry of Ayush for appropriate action.


      First Published on Oct 9, 2024 12:14 PM

