TRAI meeting | IBDF elects JioStar's Kevin Vaz as President | Attrition in India's unicorn startups

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
Give equal treatment to ground based and satellite broadcasters: Stakeholders tell TRAI The consultation paper highlighted that GBBs could leverage advanced technologies like cloud-based platforms, broadband networks, and fiber technology to distribute content to DPOs efficiently.
TDSAT refuses stay on TRAI's tariff regulation, next hearing on Feb 6 In November, the Supreme Court rejected IBDF appeal challenging the TRAI tariff order and directed IBDF to approach TDSAT instead. The tariff order mandates free-to-air channels on DD Free Dish.
Omnicom-IPG deal: Congress probes ad giants over links to GARM Both companies have been instructed to preserve all relevant documents and communications with the WFA and GARM and to provide them to a Congressional committee for review.
IBDF elects JioStar's Kevin Vaz as President at 25th AGM Rajat Sharma, Gaurav Banerjee and R. Mahesh Kumar were elected as vice-presidents of the broadcasters’ body.
Talent drain hits India's unicorn startups, attrition rate reaches 4.5%: Report More than 39,000 employees left unicorn companies in September 2023, the highest between August 2023 and 2024. This could be a result of layoffs or employees quitting their jobs.
Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.