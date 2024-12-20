            
TRAI meeting | IBDF elects JioStar's Kevin Vaz as President | Attrition in India's unicorn startups

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Dec 20, 2024 5:01 PM
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) held an Open House Discussion (OHD) on Friday, engaging multiple stakeholders regarding the consultation paper for the regulatory framework for Ground-Based Broadcasters (GBBs)

Give equal treatment to ground based and satellite broadcasters: Stakeholders tell TRAI The consultation paper highlighted that GBBs could leverage advanced technologies like cloud-based platforms, broadband networks, and fiber technology to distribute content to DPOs efficiently.

TDSAT refuses stay on TRAI's tariff regulation, next hearing on Feb 6 In November, the Supreme Court rejected IBDF appeal challenging the TRAI tariff order and directed IBDF to approach TDSAT instead. The tariff order mandates free-to-air channels on DD Free Dish.

Omnicom-IPG deal: Congress probes ad giants over links to GARM Both companies have been instructed to preserve all relevant documents and communications with the WFA and GARM and to provide them to a Congressional committee for review.

IBDF elects JioStar's Kevin Vaz as President at 25th AGM Rajat Sharma, Gaurav Banerjee and R. Mahesh Kumar were elected as vice-presidents of the broadcasters’ body.

Talent drain hits India's unicorn startups, attrition rate reaches 4.5%: Report More than 39,000 employees left unicorn companies in September 2023, the highest between August 2023 and 2024. This could be a result of layoffs or employees quitting their jobs.

Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


First Published on Dec 20, 2024 5:01 PM

