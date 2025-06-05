            
From Concerts to Cricket | BIS to take Amazon, Flipkart to court | Meesho partners with P&G, HUL, Himalaya

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jun 5, 2025 5:14 PM
The growing popularity of live experiences has not only bolstered allied industries like tourism, food services, and transportation but also positioned India as a potential global hub for entertainment.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

From Concerts to Cricket: Bengaluru tragedy a wake-up call for India’s live events industry

India’s live events market surpassed ₹12,000 crore in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% over the next three years.

BIS set to take Amazon, Flipkart to court over sale of non-certified goods

The consumer standards watchdog will not only seek legal action but also demand monetary compensation from both platforms under the BIS Act, 2016, which empowers the agency to claim up to ten times the value of non-compliant goods sold.

Meesho expands personal care portfolio with P&G, HUL, and Himalaya partnerships

Meesho has raised $1.4 billion from investors such as Softbank, Prosus, Peak XV, and Westbridge Capital, among others.

Sam Altman-OpenAI saga headed for Hollywood; Luca Guadagnino to direct the film

Amazon MGM Studios is backing the high-stakes project, with filming expected to begin this summer in San Francisco and Italy.

Palo Alto Networks' Chairman & CEO Nikesh Arora joins Uber's Board of Directors

Nikesh Arora will also serve on Uber's Nominating and Governance Committee, and Compensation Committee.

First Published on Jun 5, 2025 5:14 PM

