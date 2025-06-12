Air India blacks out its social media after Ahmedabad-London plane crash

ADVERTISEMENT
In the wake of the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Air India has updated its official social media profiles to reflect their solidarity and grief surrounding the incident.
The airline's handles on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook now display a solid black profile picture and cover image, a visual mark of respect for the victims onboard.
Also Read: Air India plane crash: Tata Sons and Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran's statement on crash
The crash occurred shortly after Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, en route to London Gatwick, took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 pm from runway 23.
According to aircraft officials, the aircraft issued a MAYDAY distress call just minutes into the flight.
As of latest, at least 40 people have been reported dead in the tragic incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident:
"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."
The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2025