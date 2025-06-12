            

Air India blacks out its social media after Ahmedabad-London plane crash

The crash occurred shortly after Air India Flight AI171, en route to London Gatwick, took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 pm from runway 23.

By  Storyboard18Jun 12, 2025 9:58 PM
Air India blacks out its social media after Ahmedabad-London plane crash
The airline's handles on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook now display a solid black profile picture and cover image.

In the wake of the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Air India has updated its official social media profiles to reflect their solidarity and grief surrounding the incident.

The airline's handles on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook now display a solid black profile picture and cover image, a visual mark of respect for the victims onboard.

The crash occurred shortly after Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, en route to London Gatwick, took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 pm from runway 23.

According to aircraft officials, the aircraft issued a MAYDAY distress call just minutes into the flight.

As of latest, at least 40 people have been reported dead in the tragic incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident:

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."


Tags
First Published on Jun 12, 2025 4:11 PM

More from Storyboard18

Special Coverage

Karnataka HC grants interim bail to RCB marketing head in stampede case

Karnataka HC grants interim bail to RCB marketing head in stampede case

Special Coverage

Nita and Mukesh Ambani mourn victims of devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad

Nita and Mukesh Ambani mourn victims of devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad

Special Coverage

Air India’s flight path forward: A test of legacy and leadership

Air India’s flight path forward: A test of legacy and leadership

Special Coverage

Air India Crash: British passenger's final Instagram video surfaces

Air India Crash: British passenger's final Instagram video surfaces

Special Coverage

Tata Group pledges Rs1 Crore to families of Air India crash victims in Ahmedabad

Tata Group pledges Rs1 Crore to families of Air India crash victims in Ahmedabad

Special Coverage

PM condoles Air India plane crash | Air India 'goes dark' on social media | Meta's new AI edit

PM condoles Air India plane crash | Air India 'goes dark' on social media | Meta's new AI edit

Special Coverage

"Heartbreaking beyond words": PM Modi on Air India crash in Ahmedabad

"Heartbreaking beyond words": PM Modi on Air India crash in Ahmedabad