TRAI releases recommendations | TN govt’s gaming crackdown | 60 TV Channels won MPEG-2 sloth

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Feb 21, 2025 4:58 PM
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sought TRAI's recommendations on the terms and conditions, including fees or charges for authorisation to provide broadcasting services, on July 25, 2024.

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

BREAKING: TRAI releases recommendations on 'Framework for Service Authorisations for provision of Broadcasting Services'

On December 18, 2024 TRAI held an open house discussion on the terms and conditions, including fees or charges for authorisation to provide broadcasting services, aligning it to the Telecom Act, 2023.

Tamil Nadu gaming authority to stakeholders: Implement regulations or face criminal charges

E-Gaming Federation on Tuesday met TNOGA officials Md. Nasimuddin and Dr. M.C. Sarangan to discuss issues pertaining to Tamil Nadu's RMG regulations.

60 TV Channels won MPEG-2 slot in 85th e-auction: Prasar Bharati

Prasar Bharati has released the official list of winners. The channels were allotted from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, in the 85th DD FreeDish DTH platform MPEG-2 online e-auction.

Good Glamm likely to sell ScoopWhoop to meme marketing startup WLDD: Report

Good Glamm is undergoing a process of restructuring. Within the last two months alone, Good Glamm has experienced deferred salaries, layoffs, and the departure of three board members.

Maharashtra cyber cell calls Rakhi Sawant amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ row

On 18 February, the Supreme Court granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest but criticised him for his “dirty and perverted” comments.


