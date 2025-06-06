Bengaluru stampede: RCB commits to legal process; announces ‘RCB Cares’ relief fund

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the newly crowned champions of the Indian Premier League, are facing mounting legal and public scrutiny after a stampede outside their victory celebration on Wednesday left 11 people dead and dozens more injured.

An FIR was filed naming RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and DNA Entertainment Networks, the event management firm responsible for organizing the celebrations, as parties to the incident. The FIR includes serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, India's new criminal code, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and endangering life or personal safety.

The tragedy unfolded outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in central Bengaluru, where an estimated 250,000 fans gathered in anticipation of seeing their team celebrate its long-awaited IPL title. Police said the crowd overwhelmed security arrangements, leading to chaos at the stadium gates.

A spokesperson for RCB, speaking to PTI said the franchise could not comment on the legal proceedings but confirmed it would “cooperate fully with all government and judicial authorities.”

In a public statement, the team announced an immediate relief package of Rs10 lakh for the families of the deceased. It also said it would establish a fund - RCB Cares, to assist those injured in the incident.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," RCB said.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched into the incident, with findings expected within two weeks.

Still, questions are being raised over the decision to hold a large-scale public celebration so soon after the team’s historic win. Critics have argued that insufficient time was given to law enforcement and municipal authorities to prepare for the enormous turnout.

The event, intended as a moment of triumph, has now become a flashpoint in the conversation around public safety, crowd control and the corporate responsibilities of sports franchises in the fast-commercializing entertainment ecosystem.