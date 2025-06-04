'Absolutely gutted', says RCB's Virat Kohli, reacting to fatal stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

ADVERTISEMENT
The celebratory gathering for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru turned tragic on Wednesday when a stampede near the city’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium left 11 people dead and at least 33 others injured, according to state officials.
Read more: Bengaluru stampede: BCCI secy says, 'organisers should have planned it better' as RCB victory takes tragic turn
The crowd had assembled in massive numbers to welcome home the team following its long-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) title victory, its first in 18 seasons. The Royal Challengers defeated the Punjab Kings on Tuesday in Ahmedabad to clinch the 2025 championship.
As reports of the tragedy emerged, Royal Challengers’ star player and former captain, Virat Kohli, expressed his sorrow in a social media post, saying he was “at a loss for words” and “absolutely gutted.” Kohli reposted the official RCB statement offering condolences to the victims’ families.
“We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon,” the franchise said. “The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families.”
The team said it had altered its celebratory plans as soon as it was made aware of the incident, in coordination with local authorities. “We urge all our supporters to please stay safe,” the statement added.
The tragedy has cast a somber shadow over what had been a momentous week for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and its loyal fan base, who have waited nearly two decades for the team’s maiden title. The incident is likely to raise serious questions about crowd control and event planning in sports and entertainment sectors, especially in urban centers like Bengaluru where fan enthusiasm often overwhelms infrastructure.