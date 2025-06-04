RCB's viral victory | CCI approves big ad merger | Paramount snaps ties with WPP Media

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.
RCB win IPL: A historic victory, tears of joy and a streaming surge
June 3 became a watershed moment for both the Indian Premier League and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as the franchise clinched its maiden title at the 18th edition of the tournament. For star batsman Virat Kohli, who has remained loyal to the team since its inception, the victory was deeply personal.
CCI approves acquisition of IPG by Omnicom Group
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for the merger between U.S.-based advertising giants Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) and Omnicom Group Inc. (Omnicom). The deal, valued at approximately $30 billion, will result in a combined entity with an estimated $65 billion in global media billings, making it the largest advertising network in the world by revenue.
Paramount snaps ties with WPP Media after a 20-year partnership
Paramount has parted ways with WPP Media, its media agency of record for over 20 years, and handed the account to Publicis - marking a significant shake-up in the entertainment titan's long-standing media strategy, as per media reports.
IPL 2025 prize money: Detailed breakdown for winners, runners-up, 3rd-4th placed teams
After an 18-year wait, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally clinched their first IPL title, edging past Punjab Kings by just six runs in a nail-biting finale. Prize money skyrockets compared to inaugural season payouts.
Top 10 advertisers cut TV ad volumes by 14% in a year: Report
The report citing the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), mentioned that in May 2024, the top 10 advertisers clocked an average of 15.30 million seconds of TV ad time per week. The same increased to 15.71 million seconds in June, the highest recorded in the 12-month period, but saw a decrease thereafter, said a Business Standard report. By July, the number dropped to 13.77 million seconds, followed by 15.12 million seconds in August and a marginal increase to 15.29 million seconds in September.
