RCB named in police FIR after deadly stadium stampede in Bengaluru

In the wake of a deadly stampede that marred celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s long-awaited Indian Premier League title, city police have named the IPL franchise as the primary accused in a formal criminal complaint, raising serious questions about event planning and crowd control.

According to a FIR filed by the Bengaluru Police, RCB, along with event organizer DNA Entertainment and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), failed to heed safety advisories ahead of a public celebration held on June 4 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The event turned tragic when a crowd of more than 250,000 gathered near the venue, far exceeding its 35,000-person capacity, resulting in a stampede that claimed 11 lives and injured 33 others.

The FIR, accessed by News18, alleges that despite repeated warnings from local authorities, the franchise and its partners insisted on proceeding with the public event without adequate safety protocols or crowd management systems. A police inspector from Cubbon Park Police Station, who filed the complaint, stated that the organizations “did not agree to the suggestion” of scaling down the celebrations and “insisted on going ahead.”

The report cites a lack of entry planning and ineffective public communication as contributing factors to the disaster. “The mismanagement by DNA, the KSCA, and the RCB franchise in handling public communication and entry protocols at the stadium directly contributed to this tragedy,” the FIR reads.

The stampede occurred before the RCB team, fresh off its championship win over the Punjab Kings the previous night, had even arrived at the stadium. The team had landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon and made a ceremonial visit to the state legislative assembly before proceeding to Chinnaswamy.

The case has sparked public outcry and is likely to prompt deeper scrutiny of how large-scale sporting events are managed. Officials from RCB, DNA Entertainment, and KSCA have yet to issue detailed public statements in response to the allegations. As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been reported, but authorities indicated that the investigation is ongoing.