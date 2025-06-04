Bengaluru stampede: Crowd of 3 lakh overwhelmed 35,000-capacity stadium; RCB, govt officials express grief

A jubilant celebration marking Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first Indian Premier League title in 18 years turned deadly on Wednesday, as a stampede near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed the lives of 11 people and left at least 33 others injured, according to Karnataka state officials.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the tragedy unfolded around 4:45 p.m. outside the stadium gates, where an unexpectedly massive crowd had gathered. The stadium can hold 35,000 people, but close to 2 to 3 lakh arrived, he told reporters. “People even broke through the gates. No one anticipated this volume.”

In response to the incident, the Chief Minister announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of the deceased and free medical treatment for those injured. He also ordered a magisterial inquiry, with findings expected within 15 days.

“I don’t want to defend this incident. Our government will not politicize this tragedy,” he said. “Precautionary measures were taken, including denying permission for a victory parade, fearing such a situation. Yet the crowd gathered like a sea of people.”

The city had been gripped by euphoria after the RCB cricket team’s long-awaited IPL win, but the mood quickly shifted as chaos and panic spread through the swelling throng. The incident not only marred the celebrations but sparked criticism of crowd control measures and planning by local authorities.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, Royal Challengers Bengaluru expressed sorrow over the incident. “We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru,” the team said. “RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families.”

The team said it had amended its post-victory plans and deferred to local authorities in the wake of the tragedy. “The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us,” the statement added.

Siddaramaiah posted his condolences on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter: “The pain of this tragedy has even erased the joy of victory. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace, and may the injured recover soon.”

Former U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who had joined in celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic IPL victory just a day earlier in Ahmedabad, expressed deep grief over the deadly stampede.

“My and Akshata’s hearts go out to everyone who has lost loved ones or been hurt in the tragic events in Bengaluru,” Sunak wrote on X, referencing his wife Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. “We celebrated with you yesterday, and we mourn with you today.”

The incident comes amid growing concerns about the management of mass gatherings, where large public celebrations - for sport to spirituality, frequently attract crowds that far exceed venue capacity.