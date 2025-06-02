AyushSuraksha portal launched | Key IPS officer transferred | Media sector sees hiring surge

ADVERTISEMENT
Centre launches AyushSuraksha portal to crack down on misleading ads
Union AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav, who launched the initiative, called it a transformative step towards transparency and accountability in the AYUSH ecosystem.
Key IPS officer leading Karnataka's online gaming policy transferred
The transfer comes at a critical juncture as the state is set to introduce a whitelisting mechanism aimed at legitimizing RMG operators, amid growing concerns over illegal online betting activities.
Media & Entertainment sector sees 18% hiring surge in May: Naukri
According to the Naukri JobSpeak May 2025 report, white-collar hiring remained stable with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learnings (AI/ML) roles (25%) most in demand across industries, alongside senior professionals.
Bajaj Auto sales surge 8% in May 2025, exports drive growth
Bajaj Auto's sales, including domestic and export stood at 3,84,621 units in May 2025 up by 8% year-on-year.
Starbucks is offering Rs 3 crore salary for new role. More details inside
The coffee giant is hiring a Pilot-in-Command for its private jet, offering a sky-high $360,000 salary - with equally lofty responsibilities and expectations.
