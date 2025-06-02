            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • ayushsuraksha-portal-launched-key-ips-officer-transferred-media-sector-sees-hiring-surge-68390

AyushSuraksha portal launched | Key IPS officer transferred | Media sector sees hiring surge

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jun 2, 2025 4:51 PM
AyushSuraksha portal launched | Key IPS officer transferred | Media sector sees hiring surge

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Centre launches AyushSuraksha portal to crack down on misleading ads

Union AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav, who launched the initiative, called it a transformative step towards transparency and accountability in the AYUSH ecosystem.

Key IPS officer leading Karnataka's online gaming policy transferred

The transfer comes at a critical juncture as the state is set to introduce a whitelisting mechanism aimed at legitimizing RMG operators, amid growing concerns over illegal online betting activities.

Media & Entertainment sector sees 18% hiring surge in May: Naukri

According to the Naukri JobSpeak May 2025 report, white-collar hiring remained stable with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learnings (AI/ML) roles (25%) most in demand across industries, alongside senior professionals.

Bajaj Auto sales surge 8% in May 2025, exports drive growth

Bajaj Auto's sales, including domestic and export stood at 3,84,621 units in May 2025 up by 8% year-on-year.

Starbucks is offering Rs 3 crore salary for new role. More details inside

The coffee giant is hiring a Pilot-in-Command for its private jet, offering a sky-high $360,000 salary - with equally lofty responsibilities and expectations.

Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.


Tags
First Published on Jun 2, 2025 4:47 PM

More from Storyboard18

Special Coverage

Delhi HC questions Mohak Mangal | Virat Kohli splits from Puma | Google bets on India

Delhi HC questions Mohak Mangal | Virat Kohli splits from Puma | Google bets on India

Brand Makers

Storyboard18's Marquee Nights returns - an evening of exclusive candid conversations, creativity, and global insights

Storyboard18's Marquee Nights returns - an evening of exclusive candid conversations, creativity, and global insights

Advertising

Year after Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, IOAA pushes self-regulation policy for OOH industry

Year after Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, IOAA pushes self-regulation policy for OOH industry

How it Works

ANI vs Mohak Mangal: A copyright standoff threatening India's creator economy

ANI vs Mohak Mangal: A copyright standoff threatening India's creator economy

Special Coverage

Footwear, clothing spendings plunge by 7% in FY24

Footwear, clothing spendings plunge by 7% in FY24

Special Coverage

RMG firms face MeitY blockade | Vidya Balan on financial advice | TradeX shuts down ops

RMG firms face MeitY blockade | Vidya Balan on financial advice | TradeX shuts down ops

Special Coverage

Comscore deepens Google partnership | Suniel Shetty asks to support emotional stories | KFC, Pizza Hut operator narrows losses in Q4

Comscore deepens Google partnership | Suniel Shetty asks to support emotional stories | KFC, Pizza Hut operator narrows losses in Q4