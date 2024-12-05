YouTube Shorts falling short? | Stakeholders want PB's OTT under TRAI ambit | Mahindra-IndiGo trademark dispute

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Shorts falling short?: YouTube plays catch-up with ad blitz for its short video feature

YouTube is ramping up its efforts to promote its short-form video feature, Shorts, through aggressive advertising across various platforms, including print, with a clear focus on capturing the attention of marketers and brand managers. The push comes amid growing competition from domestic short-form video (SFV) platforms, which has dampened advertiser enthusiasm for Shorts in key markets. While globally Shorts continues to battle for prominence, in India — following the ban of TikTok — the platform faces its most formidable rival in Meta's Instagram Reels, which has swiftly risen to dominate the short-video space.

Dish TV and Airtel call to bring Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform under TRAI’s ambit

Dish TV India Limited and Airtel, in their responses to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) consultation on the Framework for Service Authorizations for Provision of Broadcasting Services under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, suggested that Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform, WAVES, be brought under TRAI’s regulatory framework.

TRAI released the consultation paper on October 30, 2024. The original deadline for stakeholders to submit written comments on the issues raised in the paper was set for November 20, 2024, with a counter-comments deadline of November 27, 2024. However, in response to requests from some stakeholders for additional time, TRAI extended these deadlines to November 27, 2024, for written comments and December 4, 2024, for counter-comments, clarifying that no further extensions would be granted.

HUL rides e-commerce wave, 30% growth in 3 years: Motilal Oswal

As India undergoes a consumption revolution, driven by a youthful population, rising incomes, and digital connectivity, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is adapting the preferences of a dynamic India and staying relevant in a rapidly changing landscape while honoring its legacy as a market leader.

With a vast network of 9 million outlets and a growing digital presence through the Shikhar app, HUL reaches over 1.4 million traditional retailers. These channels capture 50% of demand in India’s vast and fragmented market, as per a report by Motilal Oswal.

Mahindra & Mahindra in talks with IndiGo to resolve trademark dispute over '6e'

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced on Tuesday that it is in discussions with InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, to amicably resolve a trademark dispute over the use of '6e' in its new electric SUV model, BE 6e, as per reports.

The automaker had introduced two electric brands—BE 6e and XEV 9e—earlier this month.

IndiGo, which uses "6e" as its airline designator code, has filed a lawsuit against M&M, alleging trademark infringement and seeking relief from the court's intellectual property division.

Raymond Lifestyle names Sunil Kataria as MD

Raymond Lifestyle Limited appoints Sunil Kataria as managing director. The company has also named Gautam Hari Singhania as executive chairman.

Kataria was the chief executive officer – Raymond Lifestyle (India & International), a position he held since March, 2022.

Prior to this, Kataria was the CEO - India and South Asia at Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) since 2015 where he led scale up and transformation of the business. Kataria has also served as Business Head in two challenging service sectors: retail and telecom, leading large and complex business operations. He began his career with Marico where he spent more than a decade in sales and marketing.