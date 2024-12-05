            

Raymond Lifestyle names Sunil Kataria as MD

Sunil Kataria was the chief executive officer – Raymond Lifestyle (India & International), a position he held since March, 2022.

By  Storyboard18Dec 5, 2024 2:03 PM
Sunil Kataria was the CEO - India and South Asia at Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) since 2015 where he led scale up and transformation of the business. Kataria has also served as Business Head in two challenging service sectors: retail and telecom, leading large and complex business operations. He began his career with Marico where he spent more than a decade in sales and marketing.

Raymond Lifestyle Limited appoints Sunil Kataria as managing director. The company has also named Gautam Hari Singhania as executive chairman.

Kataria has diverse work experience across the FMCG and Consumer services sectors in Marketing, Sales, Business Planning, Strategy, and Team Leadership.

A graduate in Economics from Delhi University, he is also an MBA in Marketing from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad.


First Published on Dec 5, 2024 2:03 PM

