            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • mahindra-mahindra-in-talks-with-indigo-to-resolve-trademark-dispute-over-6e-49472

Mahindra & Mahindra in talks with IndiGo to resolve trademark dispute over '6e'

Automaker Mahindra claims its 'BE 6e' electric SUV branding differs fundamentally from IndiGo's '6E' airline designator, aiming to eliminate confusion.

By  Storyboard18Dec 5, 2024 9:46 AM
Mahindra & Mahindra in talks with IndiGo to resolve trademark dispute over '6e'
IndiGo, which uses "6e" as its airline designator code, has filed a lawsuit against M&M, alleging trademark infringement and seeking relief from the court's intellectual property division.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced on Tuesday that it is in discussions with InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, to amicably resolve a trademark dispute over the use of '6e' in its new electric SUV model, BE 6e, as per reports.

The automaker had introduced two electric brands—BE 6e and XEV 9e—earlier this month.

IndiGo, which uses "6e" as its airline designator code, has filed a lawsuit against M&M, alleging trademark infringement and seeking relief from the court's intellectual property division.

The automaker, however, contends that its trademark, "BE 6e," registered under Class 12 (vehicles), is distinct from IndiGo's "6e" and does not create confusion between the two, according to reports.

The company emphasized that "BE 6e" is a composite mark and differs significantly from IndiGo's standalone "6E."

On November 26, Mahindra unveiled the BE 6e and XEV 9e, marking its entry into the electric SUV segment. The BE 6e boasts a range of 682 km, while the XEV 9e offers a range of 656 km. Deliveries for these models are expected to commence in February-March 2025.

As of now, IndiGo has not issued an official statement regarding the ongoing discussions.


Tags
First Published on Dec 5, 2024 9:46 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Gen Z leads consumer spending in India's youthful market: Dentsu-PhonePe Report

Gen Z leads consumer spending in India's youthful market: Dentsu-PhonePe Report

Brand Marketing

Perplexity AI expands publisher partnerships, offers ad revenue to media brands

Perplexity AI expands publisher partnerships, offers ad revenue to media brands

How it Works

After Hyundai announced price hike, now Maruti says it will increase car prices by 4%

After Hyundai announced price hike, now Maruti says it will increase car prices by 4%

Brand Marketing

Trademark victory for Metro Brands: Court orders injunction against infringing company

Trademark victory for Metro Brands: Court orders injunction against infringing company

Brand Marketing

Myntra rolls out M-Now to join qcomm bandwagon for fashion deliveries in Bengaluru

Myntra rolls out M-Now to join qcomm bandwagon for fashion deliveries in Bengaluru

Brand Marketing

OpenAI unveils $200 ChatGPT Pro subscription for engineers and researchers

OpenAI unveils $200 ChatGPT Pro subscription for engineers and researchers

Brand Marketing

Tata Starbucks eyes growth through innovation in food, beverages, and store formats

Tata Starbucks eyes growth through innovation in food, beverages, and store formats

How it Works

620 mn viewers, 92,000 ads, $76 mn revenue: Inside India’s sports marketing boom

620 mn viewers, 92,000 ads, $76 mn revenue: Inside India’s sports marketing boom