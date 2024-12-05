Mahindra & Mahindra in talks with IndiGo to resolve trademark dispute over '6e'

ADVERTISEMENT
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced on Tuesday that it is in discussions with InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, to amicably resolve a trademark dispute over the use of '6e' in its new electric SUV model, BE 6e, as per reports.
The automaker had introduced two electric brands—BE 6e and XEV 9e—earlier this month.
IndiGo, which uses "6e" as its airline designator code, has filed a lawsuit against M&M, alleging trademark infringement and seeking relief from the court's intellectual property division.
The automaker, however, contends that its trademark, "BE 6e," registered under Class 12 (vehicles), is distinct from IndiGo's "6e" and does not create confusion between the two, according to reports.
The company emphasized that "BE 6e" is a composite mark and differs significantly from IndiGo's standalone "6E."
On November 26, Mahindra unveiled the BE 6e and XEV 9e, marking its entry into the electric SUV segment. The BE 6e boasts a range of 682 km, while the XEV 9e offers a range of 656 km. Deliveries for these models are expected to commence in February-March 2025.
As of now, IndiGo has not issued an official statement regarding the ongoing discussions.