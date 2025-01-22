            
ZEEL's Shiva Chinnasamy quits | HUL cuts ad expenses by 8% | Netflix's ad plan pays off

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jan 22, 2025 4:53 PM
Prior to ZEEL, Chinnasamy held positions with global companies such as Rippling, Google, Amazon, Tesco, and Verizon Labs.

Breaking: ZEEL's Shiva Chinnasamy quits, marking two major exits in last 30 days

Industry sources have confirmed to Storyboard18 that Shiva Chinnasamy, ZEEL's CTPO who joined in September 2024 quit for better future goals.

HUL cuts ad expenses by 8% in Q3 FY25, profit surges to Rs 3,001 crore

The Home Care business, which includes brands like Surf Excel and Vim, saw a 4.6 percent increase in revenue from operation to Rs 5,742 crore in Q3 FY25.

Netflix's ad plan pays off: 55% of Q4 sign-ups opt for ad-supported option

Netflix's revenue grew 16 percent to $10.2 billion in 2024 on the back of ad revenue growth and subscriber additions

BIS draft guidelines streamlines advertising standards on e-commerce platforms

The Bureau of Indian Standards will accept feedback from stakeholders till February 15, aims to to benefit both consumers and other stakeholders involved in the e-commerce business.

Tips Music's Q3 profit jumps 27% to Rs 44 crore, revenue up 20%

Tips Music said that in Q3 FY25, it released 116 new songs and the YouTube subscribers count has surged to 113 million


First Published on Jan 22, 2025 4:53 PM

