Tips Music's Q3 profit jumps 27% to Rs 44 crore, revenue up 20%

ADVERTISEMENT
Tips Music on Wednesday announced its third quarter (Q3) results for fiscal year 2025 (FY 2025). The Media & Entertainment firm registered a 27 percent rise in its profit to Rs 44.2 crore in Q3 FY 25 compared to Rs 34.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Tips Music's revenue from operations increased by 20 percent year-on-year. The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 77.7 crore between October and December period in 2024. The revenue for the 9 months stood at Rs 232.2 crore up by 30 percent YoY.
Tips Music said that in Q3 FY25, it released 116 new songs and the YouTube subscribers count has surged to 113 million.
Further, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share amounting to Rs 38.35 crore. Total payout to shareholders including dividend and buyback is Rs 136.09 crore in FY25 so far, it said.
"For Q3FY25, we achieved a revenue of Rs 77.7 crore, up 20% year-on-year, with a PAT of Rs 44.2 crore, marking a 27 percent increase YoY. In line with our commitment to enhance shareholder value, the company has announced a 3rd interim dividend of Rs 3 per share", Kumar Taurani, Chairman and MD of Tips Music said.