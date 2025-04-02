            
Zepto promotes illegal betting app | India's sports industry hits Rs 16,633 crore | SEBI's ID mandate for ads

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Apr 2, 2025 5:09 PM
Flyer of illegal betting platform Parimatch sent by Zepto to customers, hoarding at Poonamallee High Road in Tamil Nadu.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Quick Commerce or Quick cash? Zepto’s promotion of illegal betting firm Parimatch

Quick Commerce platform Zepto recently ran a promotional campaign for Parimatch, an offshore betting and gambling company. Despite strict guidelines prohibiting the advertising of illegal gambling platforms, Zepto not only promoted Parimatch but also went as far as including flyers in customer orders, essentially delivering gambling ads straight to people’s homes.

India's sports industry hits Rs 16,633 crore in 2024, driven by sponsorship, endorsements: GroupM

India's sports industry reached Rs 16,633 crore in 2024, driven by sponsorships (including Ground, team, and Franchise fees), athlete endorsements, and advertising expenses on related content, according to a report.

26 channels won in 86th online MPEG-4 e-auction

Prasar Bharati recently published the list of successful channels of the 7th Annual (86th) e-auction MPEG-4 slots of DD Free Dish.

26 channels won in the e-auction, which was held on March 4. Multiple new TV channels of other languages ​​of the country have joined DD Free Dish, including Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri Odia TV channels.

SEBI’s ID mandate for intermediary ads welcomed, but industry seeks stronger AI oversight

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced new guidelines requiring registered intermediaries to verify their identities before advertising on platforms like Google and Meta. This move aims to combat rising fraudulent activities targeting investors on digital platforms.

India’s media ‘Does not need foreign validation,’ says I&B Ministry

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has strongly refuted concerns over India's ranking in the 2024 Global Press Freedom Index, asserting that the country's vibrant media ecosystem does not require validation from foreign organizations. Responding to an unstarred question in Parliament, Dr. L Murugan, Minister of State for MIB, emphasized that India's judicial system ensures the protection of constitutional rights, including press freedom.

Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


First Published on Apr 2, 2025 5:09 PM

