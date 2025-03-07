Cable operators demand regulatory parity as FAST 'blurs' broadcasting boundaries

The All India Digital Cable Foundation (AIDCF) is strongly opposing Free Ad-supported Streaming Television (FAST), alleging that it blurs the lines between traditional broadcasting and internet-based streaming. The cable operators' association has also written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), urging it to direct these OTT platforms to restrict the transmission of live channels.

AIDCF states that various OTT services—including Zee5, SunNXT, MX Player, Yupp TV, Samsung TV Plus, Vodafone Play, Tata Play, Distro TV, Patchwall+ (Xiaomi), and LG WebOS—are offering live channels to consumers, often appearing to operate outside the scope of the existing Uplinking/Downlinking guidelines issued on November 9, 2022, and its subsequent amendment on March 24, 2023, as well as the IPTV Regulation dated September 14, 2023.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), in its January 2025 recommendations on ‘Regulatory Framework for Ground-based Broadcasters’, observed that “FAST channel services, to the extent they are streaming TV channels, are quite similar to traditional broadcasting.” TRAI noted that the issue “needs further examination” and recommended the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) to assess whether FAST channels align with the existing regulatory framework and, if necessary, introduce policy guidelines in consultation with TRAI.

Building upon its earlier observations, TRAI, in its February 2025 recommendations on ‘Framework for Service Authorisations for Provision of Broadcasting Services under the Telecommunications Act, 2023’, reiterated its earlier stance over the proliferation of FAST channels in India were “a genuine one” and were “affecting level playing field with respect to the regulated traditional broadcasting ecosystem.”

TRAI had underscored that “such a regulatory arbitrage is likely to topple the competitive balance in the industry towards such free-of-cost service providers” and emphasized that this “anomaly” could not be ignored. It further asserted that “it was necessary to intervene in the matter to ensure a fair and balanced competitive environment in the sector.”

In a letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIDCF stated, "Unlike traditional distribution platform operators (DPOs), these services do not seem to be subject to the same regulatory scrutiny, potentially creating an uneven playing field for Pay TV operators. This situation is contributing to the decline of the Pay TV market, as these OTT services are not bound by the same content distribution, licensing, and compliance regulations, nor do they adhere to the audit standards established for traditional players."

While acknowledging the benefits of OTT platforms in expanding content accessibility, AIDCF believes that the current regulatory framework needs adjustments to ensure fair competition. The letter further states that the lack of clear guidelines for live channel distribution via OTT platforms is causing significant industry concerns.

A veteran cable operator told Storyboard18, "We urge the MIB to issue an advisory directing these OTT platforms to restrict the transmission of live channels. We also request the Ministry to take strict action against these applications if they are found violating the advisory, downlinking guidelines, or IPTV regulations."

He added, "The government should establish comprehensive regulatory guidelines for OTT platforms offering live TV channels, covering aspects such as content distribution, licensing, and adherence to broadcasting standards—similar to those imposed on Pay TV and IPTV operators."

Cable operators are also demanding that licensing and tax obligations currently applicable to traditional Cable TV, DTH, HITS, and IPTV operators be extended to OTT platforms to ensure market uniformity and fairness.

Another senior cable operator, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, "From a regulatory standpoint, it is only logical that all entities delivering linear TV content, regardless of their distribution technology, should be subject to a comparable regulatory framework. TRAI has recognized this issue and acknowledged the need for clear guidelines governing linear TV channel distribution via video OTT platforms, including FAST services."

He further added, "TRAI’s recognition of the regulatory gap and its recommendation for clear guidelines is a step in the right direction. Now, the responsibility falls on the MIB to take swift action in implementing a comprehensive regulatory framework that ensures video OTT platforms, including FAST services, are subject to the same standards. This would eliminate preferential treatment, create a fair competitive landscape, and preserve the integrity of the broadcasting ecosystem."