NDTV board announces Rs 396.5 crore rights issue; Offer closes on Oct 8

ADVERTISEMENT
New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) has approved a rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares to raise up to Rs 396.5 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
At its board meeting held on September 8, the company cleared the issuance of 4,83,53,450 equity shares of face value Rs 4 each at a price of Rs 82 per share, including a premium of Rs 78.
The issue will open on 22 September and close on 8 October 2025. The deadline for on-market renunciation of rights entitlements is 3 October.
The entire issue price will be payable at the time of application.
The rights issue will be offered to eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 3 equity shares for every 4 shares held on the record date. Fractional entitlements will not be considered.
The issue size, if fully subscribed, will aggregate up to Rs 396.5 crore.
Earlier this month, the board of the media company had approved raising a capital of Rs 400 crore via rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares.
NDTV, which is part of the Adani Group, said the move will help strengthen its balance sheet and support growth plans.